Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.70-$8.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $989.06 million-$989.06 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $946.77 million.Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $38.20-$38.50 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Mettler-Toledo International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $1,240.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,449.25.

Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $28.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,286.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.07. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1 year low of $1,168.31 and a 1 year high of $1,714.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,310.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,434.66.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.55. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 540.97% and a net margin of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $897.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.56 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will post 38.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,245.00, for a total value of $498,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,100,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,421.12, for a total transaction of $2,131,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,748 shares of company stock worth $54,043,714 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 83.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 101 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

