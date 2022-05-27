MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Short Interest Down 64.3% in May

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 64.3% from the April 30th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $3.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 997,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,715. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $4.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.08.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0153 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th.
About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (Get Rating)
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
