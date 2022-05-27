MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Short Interest Down 64.3% in May

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 64.3% from the April 30th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $3.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 997,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,715. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $4.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.08.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0153 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 29.6% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 202,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 46,329 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,756,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 21,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 10,085 shares in the last quarter.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

