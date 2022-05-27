MIB Coin (MIB) Price Hits $0.0010 on Exchanges

MIB Coin (MIB) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. MIB Coin has a market capitalization of $154,051.88 and approximately $10.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MIB Coin has traded down 16.5% against the dollar. One MIB Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00045476 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00012018 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 437,914,922 coins and its circulating supply is 160,612,994 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

