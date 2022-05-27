Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA reduced its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,669 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 237.3% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded up $1.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,922,895. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $98.45. The company has a market capitalization of $81.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.03%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MU. Mizuho increased their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.92.

About Micron Technology (Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.