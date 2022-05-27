Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Shares Gap Down to $4.57

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.57, but opened at $4.46. Microvast shares last traded at $4.71, with a volume of 3,085 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on MVST shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Microvast from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Microvast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
About Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST)
Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.
