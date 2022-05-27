Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ MPB opened at $27.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.71. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $33.89. The company has a market cap of $431.43 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.55.

Mid Penn Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 9.41%. On average, analysts forecast that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

In other news, Director Theodore W. Mowery bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $25,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,654.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 1,643 shares of company stock valued at $42,336 in the last three months. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 274,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,350,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 2.4% during the first quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 63,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 29.2% during the first quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 107,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 24,245 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 10.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 18,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the first quarter worth $371,000. 38.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

