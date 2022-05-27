Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mind Medicine Inc. is a clinical-stage psychedelic medicine biotech company. It discovers, develops and deploys psychedelic inspired medicines and therapies to address addiction and mental illness. Mind Medicine Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MNMD. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 5.60.

Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock opened at 0.80 on Thursday. Mind Medicine has a 12 month low of 0.70 and a 12 month high of 4.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 0.93 and its 200-day moving average price is 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $337.16 million and a P/E ratio of -3.47.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported -0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mind Medicine will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the second quarter valued at about $594,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 8.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 314,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 25,705 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 102.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 41.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 21,507 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 6.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,681,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,868,000 after purchasing an additional 997,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.

