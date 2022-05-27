Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) Short Interest Update

Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 825.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS MVLY traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,107. The company has a market cap of $45.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.55. Mission Valley Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $16.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.86.

Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Mission Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Mission Valley Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and corporate customers. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits; and money market, savings, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

