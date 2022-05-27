Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.44-$0.47 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $875.00 million-$895.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $889.95 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCW. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mister Car Wash from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mister Car Wash from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of NYSE:MCW traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $12.17. 34,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,300. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.01. Mister Car Wash has a one year low of $10.87 and a one year high of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.75.

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $191.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.10 million. Mister Car Wash had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. Research analysts predict that Mister Car Wash will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mister Car Wash news, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at $242,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at $969,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash in the third quarter worth about $676,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 396 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

