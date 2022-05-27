Mithril Price Tops $0.0158 on Major Exchanges (MITH)

Mithril (MITH) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Mithril has a market cap of $15.80 million and approximately $5.69 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mithril coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mithril has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00008297 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00147224 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000345 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

About Mithril

MITH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official website is mith.io . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

