Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFF) Shares Down 3.8%

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFF – Get Rating) shares fell 3.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.63 and last traded at $0.63. 26,148 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 14,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.78.

About Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFF)

Mitie Group plc, through with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Interserve. The Business Services segment offers security services, such as manned guarding and technology-backed monitoring solutions, together with fire and security systems installations; cleaning focuses on general, specialist, and technical cleaning services that include clean rooms, high-security environments, and window cleaning; and office services comprises document management, vetting, and front of house.

