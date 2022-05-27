Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFF) Shares Down 3.8%

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFF – Get Rating) shares fell 3.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.63 and last traded at $0.63. 26,148 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 14,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.78.
About Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFF)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mitie Group (MITFF)
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.