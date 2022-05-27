Modern Cinema Group (OTCMKTS:MOCI) & MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Head to Head Contrast

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) and Modern Cinema Group (OTCMKTS:MOCI – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

MP Materials has a beta of 3.38, indicating that its share price is 238% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Modern Cinema Group has a beta of -1.33, indicating that its share price is 233% less volatile than the S&P 500.

74.2% of MP Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.7% of MP Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for MP Materials and Modern Cinema Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MP Materials 0 0 7 0 3.00 Modern Cinema Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

MP Materials presently has a consensus price target of $46.57, indicating a potential upside of 18.20%. Given MP Materials’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe MP Materials is more favorable than Modern Cinema Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MP Materials and Modern Cinema Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MP Materials $331.95 million 21.07 $135.04 million $1.09 36.15 Modern Cinema Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

MP Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Modern Cinema Group.

Profitability

This table compares MP Materials and Modern Cinema Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MP Materials 46.66% 21.91% 11.50% Modern Cinema Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

MP Materials beats Modern Cinema Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MP Materials (Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals. It offers cerium, lanthanum, neodymium, praseodymium, and samarium. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Modern Cinema Group (Get Rating)

Modern Cinema Group, Inc., a motion picture studio, provides co-operative financing, marketing, and distribution services. Its business model focuses on assisting multichannel video program distributors (MVPDs) with production of their own original content; and helping MVPDs to enhance revenues from profit participation. The company was formerly known as Hemis Corporation and changed its name to Modern Cinema Group, Inc. in September 2015. Modern Cinema Group, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

