Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Modine Manufacturing updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MOD traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,237. The firm has a market cap of $576.76 million, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Modine Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $18.54.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MOD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 840,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 57,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Building HVAC Systems, and Heavy Duty Equipment and Automotive segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; hydronic products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; commercial packaged rooftop ventilation units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air-handling units; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensing units.

