Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Modine Manufacturing updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NYSE:MOD traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,237. The firm has a market cap of $576.76 million, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Modine Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $18.54.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on MOD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.
Modine Manufacturing Company Profile (Get Rating)
Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Building HVAC Systems, and Heavy Duty Equipment and Automotive segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; hydronic products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; commercial packaged rooftop ventilation units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air-handling units; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensing units.
