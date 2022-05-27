Monetha Trading 3.4% Lower Over Last Week (MTH)

Monetha (MTH) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One Monetha coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Monetha has a total market capitalization of $2.20 million and $112,384.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Monetha has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monetha Coin Profile

MTH is a coin. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

Monetha Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monetha should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monetha using one of the exchanges listed above.

