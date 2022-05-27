Morgan Stanley Lowers Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target to $300.00

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $360.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.09.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $250.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1-year low of $232.01 and a 1-year high of $317.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $259.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 19.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $652,871.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.98, for a total value of $156,144.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,177 shares of company stock valued at $874,306 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter worth $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

