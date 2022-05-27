Morgan Stanley Trims Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Target Price to $20.00

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TALS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Talaris Therapeutics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Talaris Therapeutics to $23.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get Talaris Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TALS opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. Talaris Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $19.82. The firm has a market cap of $302.62 million and a P/E ratio of -4.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.12 and a 200 day moving average of $10.33.

Talaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TALS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.04. Equities research analysts predict that Talaris Therapeutics will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 455.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Talaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

About Talaris Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Talaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.