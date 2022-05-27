Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,923,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,269 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $522,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $220.66 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.24 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.33.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 633.02%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.35%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total transaction of $18,137,743.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total transaction of $21,802,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.36.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

