M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $187.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded M&T Bank from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $191.91.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $177.75 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.87. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $128.46 and a 12-month high of $186.95.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 29.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.67%.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total value of $848,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,620,047.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTB. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

