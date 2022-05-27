Multiplier (BMXX) Price Hits $0.0086

Multiplier (BMXX) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. Multiplier has a market cap of $8,681.97 and approximately $35.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Multiplier coin can now be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Multiplier has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Multiplier alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 207% against the dollar and now trades at $51,492.19 or 1.77866574 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003451 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 354.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.51 or 0.00513005 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00030862 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Multiplier Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Multiplier Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiplier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Multiplier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Multiplier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Multiplier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.