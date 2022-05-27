Namecoin Market Cap Reaches $18.94 Million (NMC)

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One Namecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.29 or 0.00004455 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Namecoin has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Namecoin has a market cap of $18.94 million and approximately $6,627.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Namecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,844.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $176.42 or 0.00611632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.67 or 0.00168723 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00016533 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin (CRYPTO:NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Namecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Namecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.