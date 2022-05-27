Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.46 Per Share

Brokerages expect Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) to report ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Natera’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.52) and the highest is ($1.37). Natera reported earnings of ($1.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Natera will report full-year earnings of ($5.82) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.94) to ($5.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($4.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.53) to ($4.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Natera.

Get Natera alerts:

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $194.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.61 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 81.90% and a negative return on equity of 96.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Natera from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Natera from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natera to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.15.

In related news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $37,269.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $48,357.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,332 shares of company stock worth $659,678. Insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Natera by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Natera by 1,041.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NTRA traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,945. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.24. Natera has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $129.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.24.

About Natera (Get Rating)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Natera (NTRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.