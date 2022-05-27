Navellier & Associates Inc. Purchases 816 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UTHR. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in United Therapeutics by 243.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $224.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 8.84 and a quick ratio of 8.54. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $158.38 and a 1 year high of $229.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.63.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $2.07. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.87% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $461.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.77 EPS for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.42, for a total transaction of $1,094,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.61, for a total transaction of $628,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,249.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,049,190 in the last quarter. 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UTHR shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $223.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.78.

United Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

