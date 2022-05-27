Navellier & Associates Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Navellier & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,619,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,776,940,000 after purchasing an additional 52,169 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,004,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,448,046,000 after purchasing an additional 168,085 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,482,000 after purchasing an additional 721,439 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,864,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,005,607,000 after purchasing an additional 643,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,788,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $919,189,000 after purchasing an additional 13,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAT. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.88.

NYSE:CAT opened at $212.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.39. The company has a market cap of $113.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.94. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.67 and a 52-week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $896,760.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,015. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,933 shares of company stock worth $11,541,376. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

