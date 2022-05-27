Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Short Interest Update

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 59.7% from the April 30th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.97. 170,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,778. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $7.19.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.0206 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently -227.59%.
Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.
