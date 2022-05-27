NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexImmune Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing a novel approach to immunotherapy designed to employ the body’s own T cells to generate a specific, potent and durable immune response that mimics natural biology. NexImmune Inc. is based in GAITHERSBURG, Md. “

Get NexImmune alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NEXI. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of NexImmune in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on NexImmune from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on NexImmune from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ NEXI opened at $1.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.05. NexImmune has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $19.50.

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NexImmune will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Grant Verstandig acquired 39,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $133,983.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kristi Jones acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.74 per share, with a total value of $37,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 128,978 shares of company stock worth $378,359. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NexImmune by 9.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 18,730 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in NexImmune by 44.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 22,761 shares during the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC bought a new position in NexImmune in the first quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in NexImmune in the first quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NexImmune by 566.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 111,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 95,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

NexImmune Company Profile (Get Rating)

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexImmune (NEXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexImmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexImmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.