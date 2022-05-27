NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Piper Sandler

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of NextCure in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextCure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextCure presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.90.

Get NextCure alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NXTC opened at $3.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $100.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.15. NextCure has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $9.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.21.

NextCure ( NASDAQ:NXTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.07). On average, analysts predict that NextCure will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of NextCure during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,536,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in NextCure by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,007,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 421,860 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in NextCure by 233.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 333,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 233,266 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NextCure in the 4th quarter worth about $1,350,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NextCure by 211.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 319,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 216,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

NextCure Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.