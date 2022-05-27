NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) PT Lowered to $86.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NEE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.63.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $75.04 on Monday. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73. The company has a market cap of $147.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.41, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.52.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 229.73%.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 275.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52,510 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

