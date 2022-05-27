Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) Short Interest Update

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decline of 66.5% from the April 30th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Nightfood stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.16. 99,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,872. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.18. Nightfood has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $0.31.
Nightfood Company Profile (Get Rating)
