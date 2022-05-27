Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.70

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.70 and last traded at $12.68, with a volume of 7972 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.76.

Get Nikon alerts:

About Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY)

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Thailand, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, and Healthcare Business. The Imaging Products Business segment develops, manufacture, sells, and services digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nikon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.