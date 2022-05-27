Nintendo’s (NTDOY) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at CLSA

CLSA restated their sell rating on shares of Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NTDOY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nintendo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nintendo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Macquarie raised shares of Nintendo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Nomura began coverage on shares of Nintendo in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $206.23.
Shares of Nintendo stock opened at $56.80 on Tuesday. Nintendo has a twelve month low of $52.44 and a twelve month high of $78.89. The stock has a market cap of $59.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.65 and its 200 day moving average is $60.00.
About Nintendo (Get Rating)
Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.
