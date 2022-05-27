Nintendo’s (NTDOY) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at CLSA

CLSA restated their sell rating on shares of Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NTDOY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nintendo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nintendo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Macquarie raised shares of Nintendo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Nomura began coverage on shares of Nintendo in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $206.23.

Get Nintendo alerts:

Shares of Nintendo stock opened at $56.80 on Tuesday. Nintendo has a twelve month low of $52.44 and a twelve month high of $78.89. The stock has a market cap of $59.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.65 and its 200 day moving average is $60.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTDOY. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in Nintendo by 3.1% during the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nintendo by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 135,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nintendo during the 4th quarter worth about $952,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nintendo by 677.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 58,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 51,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nintendo by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 58,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nintendo (Get Rating)

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nintendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nintendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.