Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 3,038 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Allstate were worth $4,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 8,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Allstate by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Allstate by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,232,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $850,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,237 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 14,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 355.7% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 252,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,653,000 after purchasing an additional 196,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALL opened at $133.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The company has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.38.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.48%.

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.57.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

