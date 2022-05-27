Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Short Interest Update

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, an increase of 330.2% from the April 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 522,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NRDBY remained flat at $$10.56 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 151,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,068. Nordea Bank Abp has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29. The company has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.24.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a yield of 9.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Nordea Bank Abp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.96%.

NRDBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Nordea Bank Abp from €11.40 ($12.13) to €11.50 ($12.23) in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Societe Generale upgraded Nordea Bank Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €10.70 ($11.38) price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 113 to SEK 118 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 127 to SEK 137 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 130 to SEK 115 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.25.

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

