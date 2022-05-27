Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) to Buyback $500.00 million in Stock

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 24th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JWN. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.29.

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $24.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.12 and its 200 day moving average is $24.46. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $38.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Nordstrom had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 70.74%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

In other news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $322,658.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,584,656.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $383,219.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,452,737.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

