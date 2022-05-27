North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NOA. TheStreet upgraded North American Construction Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. CIBC began coverage on North American Construction Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered North American Construction Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.61.

Shares of NOA opened at $12.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.43. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $17.79.

North American Construction Group ( NYSE:NOA Get Rating ) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $139.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.55 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 20.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.0623 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.93%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 18.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,559,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 685,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

