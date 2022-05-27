Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Receives $90.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.50.

NVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 60,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 6.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 69,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 170,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Finally, FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $899,000. 9.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,162,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,270. Novartis has a 52 week low of $79.09 and a 52 week high of $95.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $204.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.44.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. Novartis had a net margin of 46.47% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novartis will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

