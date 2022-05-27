Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Downgraded to Market Perform at William Blair

William Blair lowered shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

NTNX has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Nutanix from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Nutanix from $71.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.83.

NTNX stock opened at $16.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.83. Nutanix has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $44.50.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $403.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.90 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Nutanix will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $123,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 11,594 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $275,705.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,652 shares of company stock worth $1,970,165 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nutanix by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

