Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

NTNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair lowered shares of Nutanix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Nutanix from $47.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $31.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.83.

Shares of Nutanix stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.82. 3,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,046,650. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.50. Nutanix has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $44.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.83.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $403.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Nutanix will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 4,563 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $108,508.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $123,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,652 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,165. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nutanix by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 41,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

