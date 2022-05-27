Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $403.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Nutanix updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $16.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.50. Nutanix has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $44.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.83.
In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 46,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $1,099,420.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $67,796.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,652 shares of company stock worth $1,970,165 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTNX. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. William Blair cut Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Nutanix to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.
About Nutanix (Get Rating)
Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.
