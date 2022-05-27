Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Short Interest Update

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,100 shares, a drop of 68.7% from the April 30th total of 243,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 935,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 23,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period.

Shares of NEA traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,606,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,615. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.33 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

