Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 37,922 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,031,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,922 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $443,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of KLA by 173.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in KLA by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $360.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $287.44 and a 1 year high of $457.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $340.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $373.83.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.85 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 20.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 20.39%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KLAC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (up previously from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.75.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

