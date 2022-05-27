Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $425.97 Million Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,781,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 917,972 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.43% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $425,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 65,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 214,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,346,000 after acquiring an additional 64,149 shares during the period. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $2,002,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,745 shares in the company, valued at $25,822,037.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $92,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $38.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.30. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $50.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 31.14%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FITB shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

