Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $537.01 Million Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,411,540 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 180,105 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $537,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Illumina by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 510.5% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 116 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total transaction of $867,161.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,424.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.13, for a total transaction of $110,447.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,065.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,198 shares of company stock worth $1,819,471 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.08.

ILMN opened at $246.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a PE ratio of 52.95, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.35 and a 1-year high of $526.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $305.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.71.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

