Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $724.34 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,129,701 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 252,460 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.65% of Target worth $724,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Target by 10.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $764,931,000 after purchasing an additional 305,955 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Target by 2.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 487,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $111,638,000 after purchasing an additional 13,416 shares during the last quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the third quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in Target by 5.3% during the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 3,683 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGT opened at $163.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $217.27 and a 200-day moving average of $223.15. The company has a market cap of $75.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.94. Target Co. has a one year low of $145.51 and a one year high of $268.98.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 14.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Target to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Target from $274.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $261.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.72.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,500 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,422,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

