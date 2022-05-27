Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,395,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100,428 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.80% of Public Storage worth $522,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Public Storage by 10.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PSA. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $410.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.79.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $330.62 on Friday. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $277.10 and a 12 month high of $421.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $368.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $358.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.28.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $749.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.58 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 54.79%. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.75%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

