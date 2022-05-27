Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,557,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,256,195 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.39% of American International Group worth $657,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AIG. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 47,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in American International Group by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 21,242 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in American International Group by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in American International Group by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,985,000 after purchasing an additional 32,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in American International Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 52,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

AIG stock opened at $58.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.54 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.24.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. American International Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 11.07%.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

