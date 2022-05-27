Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,329,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 105,666 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.26% of Roper Technologies worth $654,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 256,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,276,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 662,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,698,000 after purchasing an additional 62,983 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ROP opened at $432.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $455.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $458.95. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $402.05 and a 12-month high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $557.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.55.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

