Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 180,105 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,411,540 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 180,105 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.90% of Illumina worth $537,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Illumina by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,686,699 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $641,688,000 after purchasing an additional 34,963 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Illumina by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,655,380 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $629,772,000 after purchasing an additional 189,030 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its position in Illumina by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,327,517 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $505,041,000 after purchasing an additional 10,872 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,142,035 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $434,476,000 after buying an additional 78,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & Johnson purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $328,613,000. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total value of $715,699.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,697.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.13, for a total transaction of $110,447.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,065.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,198 shares of company stock worth $1,819,471 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $400.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.08.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $246.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $305.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.35 and a twelve month high of $526.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

