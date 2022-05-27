NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 96.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,466 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 87,678 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.2% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $26,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Barclays lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.77.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $10.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $188.71. 2,066,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,960,270. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $154.60 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.