NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Cut to $225.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Sanford C. Bernstein from $325.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Summit Insights downgraded NVIDIA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVIDIA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wedbush reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $271.49.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $178.51 on Monday. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $154.60 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The company has a market capitalization of $519.96 billion, a PE ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $213.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.27. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

