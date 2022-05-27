O3Swap (O3) One Day Volume Tops $7.59 Million

O3Swap (O3) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. Over the last seven days, O3Swap has traded flat against the dollar. O3Swap has a market capitalization of $50.68 million and $7.59 million worth of O3Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One O3Swap coin can now be bought for approximately $1.97 or 0.00003152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,046.34 or 0.03622307 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003458 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $147.25 or 0.00509763 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00032187 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008856 BTC.

O3Swap Coin Profile

O3Swap’s total supply is 43,741,143 coins and its circulating supply is 25,737,048 coins. O3Swap’s official Twitter account is @O3_Labs

O3Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as O3Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade O3Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase O3Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

